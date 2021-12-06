Bowling Green State University has been awarded a silver seal by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge — a national nonpartisan organization — for supporting student voters in the 2020 presidential election.
In the 2020 election, 67% of BGSU students turned out to vote, higher than the national average and up 11% from 2016. The University also saw an increase in the number of students who registered to vote.
The growth stems from the efforts of civic engagement leaders in the C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership, which provides meaningful and purposeful experiences for students to serve their communities, the region and the world.
“BGSU is committed to ensuring that students are empowered with the knowledge and information needed to confidently vote,” said V. Jane Rosser, director of civic engagement in the Marvin Center for Student Leadership. “Through nonpartisan efforts, BGSU actively offers programming and other means of engagement for students to discover their passions and priorities. The university’s silver seal designation shows just how important voting and having one’s voice heard is to our students.”
In addition to programming, students also get involved in the electoral process through BGSU Votes, a nonpartisan, student-led group focused on voter and political engagement. The student organization’s efforts played a major role in securing the university’s recognition from “ALL IN.”
“As a student, it’s a really great feeling to know I’m supported by the university when it comes to voting and participating in the political process,” said Sierra Nathans ‘21, a graduate student and Marvin Center for Student Leadership graduate assistant. “Participating in BGSU Votes has helped shape me as a person and a voter. At BGSU, there are so many opportunities to get involved, stay informed and volunteer when it comes to voting.”
BGSU was also recognized this year as a Voter Friendly Campus by the Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators for its commitment to empowering students with the information and tools needed to participate in the 2020 election.