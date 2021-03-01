Bowling Green State University is being recognized for its commitment to supporting and improving outcomes for first-generation students.
On March 1, the university earned the distinction of being named a First-gen Forward cohort by the National Association of Student Affairs Professionals’ Center for First-generation Student Success. The designation is given to only a select number of colleges and universities each year.
Roughly 30% of students that attend BGSU are considered first-generation, meaning their parents never obtained a bachelor’s degree. With guidance and support from the University community, first-generation students say their transition to collegiate-level learning has been a positive experience.
“It was very difficult to decide if college was right for me, but in the end I knew it was,” junior first-generation student Christopher Chandler said. “BGSU has given me the resources to succeed in classes and my future career. I know I can always turn back to the University if needed because we’re a big family.”
BGSU’s implementation of Generation Falcon, an immersive summer program that includes early residence hall move-in and helps students and their families navigate the University landscape, played a big role in being named a First-gen Forward cohort. The University also helps first-generation learners throughout their first year with tailored classes, events and meetings to gauge their success.
Along with recognition as a First-gen Forward cohort, BGSU will connect with peer institutions to share resources and evidence-based practices to maintain excellence in first-generation student education. Campus leaders will also regularly engage in professional development workshops to strengthen their knowledge and outreach for students.
“It’s really about evening the playing field and giving our students the tools they need to find success at BGSU and to write what that means,” said Jennifer Grulke, residence life coordinator for leadership and administration.
BGSU also plans to expand programming and outreach over the next year by adding additional advisors and strengthening connections with first-generation students throughout their time at the university.