Bowling Green State University has received a $1.1 million grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to create new scholarship opportunities for students pursuing majors in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine.
ODHE granted additional funds to BGSU through the Choose Ohio First grant, designed to significantly strengthen Ohio’s competitiveness within STEM disciplines and STEM education. The funding will generate 25 new scholarship opportunities for BGSU students majoring in STEM-based fields.
ODHE aims to impact Ohio’s position in world markets such as aerospace, medicine, computer technology and alternative energy to produce substantive improvements to the pipeline of STEM graduates and STEM educators in Ohio.
“Because these programs will best address the northwest Ohio workforce needs in STEM fields, we have made an effort to intentionally select students including women and socially disadvantaged individuals,” said Betsy Johnson, director of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships at BGSU. “This scholarship for the 2021-22 school year will go a long way in encouraging and retaining students in STEM majors.”
The COF scholarship program began in 2008 as a way to increase the number of Ohio students enrolling in and successfully completing STEM programs at Ohio’s public and independent colleges and universities. BGSU was among the first Ohio universities to receive funding. Since then, the COF grant has provided assistance to more than 500 students at BGSU.
Selected new, first-time students will receive a $3,000 scholarship for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, recipients will receive intensive academic assistance, career counseling and the opportunity to conduct research and gain related work experience as undergraduates. The COF scholarship can be renewed for up to three additional years, or six semesters.
BGSU is one of 45 colleges and universities in the state to receive a grant.