Bowling Green State University has been ranked fifth in the nation — and No. 1 in the Midwest — for veterans and active military students by the Military Times in its Best for Vets: Colleges 2021 rankings.
"Every step of the way, BGSU ensures veterans and military students are considered valued members of the campus community," said Dr. Barbara Henry, assistant vice president of BGSU Nontraditional and Military Student Services. "From application to graduation and beyond, Nontraditional and Military Student Services staff routinely connect with students to ensure they succeed in and out of the classroom while building meaningful connections with others in the BGSU military community."
Rankings are based on the results of a comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement, according to the Military Times. A detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies is also factored into results.
A survey compiled by the publication asks colleges and universities to document a wide array of services, special rules, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on a campus.
In terms of what sets BGSU apart, Henry cites the university's willingness to truly support veterans and military students through one-on-one counseling, peer support and connections with outside organizations like the Department of Veterans Affairs and Student Veterans of America.
"It is a great honor for BGSU to be recognized for its commitment to veterans and military students," Henry said. "Military students have many educational choices, and we are so fortunate they have chosen BGSU. Many veteran and military students are returning home to Ohio, others are actively serving and many more are members of the Ohio National Guard. This ranking is a recognition that the entire BGSU community supports our military and veteran students’ success."
The Best for Vets ranking is considered the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and their rates of academic achievement.
The rankings are part of an editorially independent project that evaluates factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for active service members, veterans and their families.