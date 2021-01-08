Long-term implications for President Donald Trump and the Republican party were laid out by two Bowling Green State University political science professors, after rioters forcibly entered the Capitol building Wednesday.
“One could argue that the Republican challenges in the joint session … were theater, but what happened when the Capitol was stormed was very, very real. It was almost like the drama, the political theater in the joint session triggered this reality of violence,” said Melissa Miller, Ph.D.
“I think what happened today does not help the president’s cause, in coming months and years to continue to claim the leadership of the Republican party,” she said. “I just think his future was likely to be rocky and I think this will make it even more tenuous.”
Trump held a rally Wednesday before the electoral votes were being counted to certify Joe Biden’s election as president. There were Republican challenges.
“In some respects Republican challenges in the joint session of Congress to election results were theater. The Republicans who were challenging the election’s results … knew that they could not change the outcome of the election,” Miller said.
David Jackson, Ph.D., described the “formality” of the bureaucratic process of counting the votes. For each envelope opened there were forms that had to be confirmed for accuracy.
He and Miller agree that the Democratically controlled House of Representatives would not have voted in favor of rejecting a state’s electors.
“So they are taking something that should be purely ministerial, raising the objection, having a debate, where the outcome is already known,” Jackson said.
Miller also pointed out that the challenges being used against the electoral votes had already been through the courts in multiple states.
Jackson and Miller said there would be long-term implications for Trump and the GOP.
“Politically, even before today, it was clear that the Republican party is deeply divided,” Miller said. “The Republican party is being torn apart, into those who are loyal to President Trump — and not just his supporters that we saw today in the streets of D.C. and in the Rotunda — but the elected officials who are loyal to the President and those who are not.
“I think his goal after leaving the office was to really continue to shape the Republican party by recruiting candidates, supporting candidates and backing candidates and ousting some of these more moderate Republicans in primaries.”
She cited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as an example of the one of the leaders abandoning Trump.
“Even Mitch McConnell today, in his speech, was having none of the president’s claims that (Trump) had been wronged in the election. So we were all … seeing chinks in the Republican support for the president,” Miller said.
It will be interesting to see if Trump runs again and what his influence will be over Republicans, she said.
“While I think that President Trump and his supporters showed great force today, I think, ultimately the violence today undermines the president’s long term prospects, in terms of his ability to influence the Republican party,” Miller said.