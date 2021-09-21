A Bowling Green State University associate professor has pleaded not guilty to rape.
Timothy W. Davis, 40, Monclova, was arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Wednesday for three counts of rape after he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim less than 13 years old.
According to the indictment, a grand jury found that the alleged victim was less than 10 years old.
The offenses allegedly occurred between March 1 and Aug. 8.
A pretrial has been set for Oct. 6.
He remains in the Lucas County jail on $200,000 bond for each charge for a total of $600,000, no 10% allowed.
Davis is an associate professor of biological sciences at BGSU. He has been placed on paid leave.