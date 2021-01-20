Bowling Green State University will suspend students responsible for large gatherings, the president said on Wednesday.
In a letter to students, parents and families, President Rodney Rogers said he was disappointed in the number of large gatherings — some with 75 people — held this weekend during the coronavirus pandemic. He reiterated that students could be suspended, as they were in the fall, for such actions.
“Not only do these disappointing events compromise our community’s health and well-being, but they impact our ability to stay open on our campuses,” he stated.
This past weekend, BGSU and city police responded to several large parties off campus, with two of them estimated to have more than 75 people in attendance, Rogers said.
“The Office of the Dean of Students is actively investigating these situations, and as we unfortunately had to do in the fall, we will continue to hold students accountable who are found responsible, including suspension measures. Not only do these disappointing events compromise our community’s health and well-being, but they impact our ability to stay open on our campuses,” Rogers said.
“When we made the decision to offer an in-person experience on our campuses this spring, we recognized that we must do so with the health and safety of each student, faculty and staff member as a top priority. The only way we can get on the other side of this global pandemic is to hold one another accountable and to ensure we are committed to daily actions, such as wearing face coverings, staying 6 feet apart, washing our hands and monitoring our personal health.”
He added that Wednesday marked a year since the first reported case of COVID-19 in the United States.
“We certainly understand that this has been a challenging journey for each of us. With a commitment to public health, things look and feel differently this academic year. From the start, we especially limited the gathering of large groups to slow the spread of the virus. These guiding health and safety principles have not changed since winter break,” Rogers stated.
“We are so close to overcoming this crisis, and we ask that you do not give up now. The COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues to ramp up, and we must remain resilient. To the majority of our community members who continue to make the right decisions, we are most grateful.”
The Bowling Green Police Division handled 12 complaints of loud parties over the weekend and issued eight citations.