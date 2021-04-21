Two men reportedly came onto the Bowling Green State University campus on Tuesday carrying guns, which may be disturbing but is not illegal, according to President Rodney Rogers.
In a campus-wide email on Tuesday evening, Rogers apologized for not immediately notifying the community that police knew the men were on campus, carrying firearms, and were monitoring the situation.
Rogers said that in response to Sunday’s campus incident, where a man was arrested after walking on campus with a firearm, two other men came onto campus on Tuesday openly carrying firearms to demonstrate their rights under state law, which supersedes BGSU policies.
“They gave BGSU Police advance notification of their activity late this morning,” Rogers said. “While concealing a firearm on campus is a violation of our policy and Ohio Revised Code, today’s activity involving open carry is not unlawful. BGSU Police monitored their activity while on campus to ensure there was no physical threat, and our officers engaged both individuals in a conversation and understanding of the law.
“Today, we have heard from a number of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and families that they felt unsafe at Bowling Green State University. On the anniversary of the shootings at Columbine 22 years ago, and in light of the tragic incidents happening across the nation, we understand these concerns. In navigating this situation, we fell short in communicating with our community. As president, I am ultimately responsible, and I regret we did not communicate with you directly ahead of this activity.”
Rogers said that Sunday’s incident, in which an emergency BGAlert was issued because of the reported activity of waving a firearm, was different from Tuesday’s.
Daniel Patrick Seymour, 39, Bowling Green, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor inducing panic after he allegedly waved the gun. He has pleaded not guilty.
Seymour was arrested Sunday afternoon after BGSU police was notified of a male with a firearm walking outside on the main campus. The department issued an alert to the campus community to shelter in place, per the university’s safety protocols. Within minutes, the individual was located and identified by BGSU police.
”While today’s activity was different, the weight of this concern does not go unrecognized,” Rogers said of Tuesday’s incident. “These individuals did not need our permission to openly carry, and they did not break the law.
”I certainly recognize that this brings a range of opinions and emotions. For those who want to see change about open carry at state universities, contact your Ohio state representative or state senator and make your voice heard. However, when we speak to this moment, your physical safety was never compromised, and BGSU Police responded to this activity.”
These recent open carry incidents may lead to more on campuses, Rogers said.
“These individuals are demonstrating and seeking attention. When given advance notice, we will ensure you are aware. As a learning community, we learn. We will meet this moment head on because our students, parents and families especially deserve the best of Bowling Green State University,” he said.
Rogers said he had planned to address the community in an email on Tuesday about the guilty verdict of the case involving former police officer Derek Chauvin and the death of George Floyd.