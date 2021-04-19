The Bowling Green State University Police Department is accepting applications for a police officer or a police cadet now though April 30.
Serving under the Department of Public Safety, the selected candidate will enforce state laws, city ordinances and BGSU rules and regulations. Additional duties include patrolling University property on foot, on bicycle or in a vehicle, providing emergency and non-emergency services, conducting investigations, writing reports, performing crime prevention activities, controlling and directing traffic, assisting in training new officers and performing special assignments when necessary. Individuals who have not yet successfully completed a basic peace officer academy in Ohio will be hired at the lower rate of pay as a police cadet, a sworn peace officer who has yet to complete the basic peace officer academy.
To apply, individuals must be 21 and have an associate’s degree or the equivalent of 60 semester credit hours from a higher education institution. Applicants must also know how to communicate clearly through writing and computer skills and have and maintain a valid driver’s license and comply with BGSU’s vehicle use policy. In addition, individuals must also take the National Testing Network Exam, complete the personal history questionnaire through NTN and submit an application on BGSU’s website.
If selected for an interview, candidates must pass an entrance exam, physical agility test, demonstrate effective interpersonal and decision making skills in an assessment center and interviews, pass a psychological evaluation, a fitness-for-duty medical examination and an in-depth background investigation, including a polygraph examination.
BGSU’s Police Department is staffed by 24 full-time police officers who have full police authority, meet all state law enforcement standards and are state certified. Ohio’s Revised Code grants the University authority to designate police officers who take an oath to uphold the rules of the institution and laws of the state. The department provides law enforcement and security, campus escort service, motorist assistance, educational programs and crime prevention information for the campus community.
For additional questions, please contact the Department of Public Safety at 419-372-7991 or the Office of Human Resources at 419-372-8421.