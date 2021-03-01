Bowling Green State University graduation ceremonies, rain or shine, will be held outdoors at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium.
There will be multiple ceremonies occurring April 30-May 2.
The ceremonies will accommodate a smaller group of graduates, with limited guest capacity.
The ceremony format will be adjusted to ensure we follow health and safety protocols, and graduates will still cross the stage and receive their diploma covers.
For those students and guests who are not available to attend in person, BGSU will continue to offer a virtual celebration this spring. The university will work closely with the Wood County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to execute these in-person events and is committed to following any commencement guidelines provided by ODH at the time of the event.