Bowling Green State University has permanently expelled a sorority due to “severe hazing,” the university said in a Thursday news release.
“Bowling Green State University has expelled Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority due to severe hazing activity that includes six policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct, which jeopardized the health and safety of students and our community and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to those involved,” said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson.
“BGSU also discovered a history of deception in this chapter, with many steps taken to actively hide the hazing and threats made to maintain the secrecy of the acts. This expulsion is a permanent loss of recognition for Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority at BGSU.”
BGSU has continued to work to serve and better support our students of color, and we recognize the seriousness and impact of expelling a historically Black sorority, Solis said.
However, after community reports in late 2021, a thorough and fair investigation, and careful consideration of the evidence presented during the conduct hearing, BGSU cannot and will not support any group that has caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to members of the campus community from hazing, he said.
Even with clearly communicated anti-hazing policies and education in place, the chapter knowingly and intentionally engaged in activities that were unsafe, high-risk and strictly prohibited by the university and the law.
“Hazing has no place at BGSU. We are grateful for the individuals who leveraged reporting systems already in place to ensure a tragedy like the death of student Stone Foltz never happens again," Solis said.
Foltz died in March 2021 after a fraternity hazing incident off campus.
"Our campus community is stronger when we work together to eradicate this dangerous and concerning behavior,” Solis said.
BGSU has referred this matter to the city of Bowling Green Police Division for further investigation.
In late 2021, it was reported that members of Sigma Gamma Rho were engaged in hazing of potential members throughout fall 2020 and spring 2021.
Shortly after this was reported, BGSU placed Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority on interim suspension of recognition. During that time, a thorough and fair investigation and hearing by the BGSU Office of the Dean of Students found that members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority:
Performed hazing acts that jeopardized the health and safety of the campus community and caused substantial risk of serious physical harm to specific individuals
Provided locations and atmospheres for high-risk drinking without appropriate monitoring
Required potential members to purchase alcohol and marijuana and told the potential members to steal items if they could not afford them
Physically struck potential members repeatedly in the face
Required potential members to inflict harm on themselves until seriously bruised
Required potential members to consume alcohol, causing one potential member to vomit
Took potential members cell phones and deleted evidence of harmful acts
Threatened potential members if they reported concerning behavior and told potential members they would be “jumped” for doing so