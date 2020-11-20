Bowling Green State University has received a $1 million gift from the Owens Corning Foundation to create scholarships for underrepresented students in the School of the Built Environment within BGSU’s College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering.
The Owens Corning Scholars Program will support students studying architecture, construction management, or other majors in the building sciences field.
“As a public university for the public good, receiving this very generous gift from the Owens Corning Foundation underscores an investment from a global Fortune 500 organization in our high-quality academic programs and our students who will become tomorrow’s leaders, driving the vitality of our region, state and beyond,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers. “We are deeply appreciative of this gift, which is of particular significance in supporting underrepresented students so they have increased access to an affordable BGSU education, reaffirming our vision to building a community where each of us belongs.”
The Owens Corning Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports Owens Corning’s stakeholder communities throughout the U.S. and across the globe through strategic partnerships, emphasizing sustainability efforts that require social progress, economic growth and environmental stewardship.
“The Owens Corning Foundation focuses on three key areas of giving: housing and shelter, basic health and education,” said Owens Corning Foundation President Don Rettig. “This gift is unique in that it will help talented young people attain a college education from BGSU that will in turn prepare them to design and build homes and infrastructure in the future.”
BGSU’s School of the Built Environment is the only school of its kind in Ohio that combines the Department of Architecture and Environmental Design and the Department of Construction Management.
“Philanthropic support from the Owens Corning Foundation enhances the quality of our academic programs and experiences for BGSU students,” said Dr. Joe B. Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs. “The School of the Built Environment offers a unique experience for students who seek to engage in design-build innovation and the creation of transformative places, structures and systems with the goal of shaping our environment.”
With an innovative approach to learning, students in the architecture and environmental design program and the construction management program receive hands-on educational experiences that integrate design-build practice and collaboration, community outreach, environmental stewardship and global engagement.
“Owens Corning continues to work to close the racial and social equality gap in our communities through coordinated and effective public, private, and non-profit partnerships,” said Leah Maguire, vice president of inclusion and diversity at Owens Corning. “We’re very excited to continue that effort through this gift to BGSU from the Owens Corning Foundation and we look forward to meeting the students as they continue their educational journey as Owens Corning Scholars.”
BGSU is in the final months of its Changing Lives for the World campaign, which launched in July 2014 with the goal of raising $200 million in private funds by the end of 2020. The university surpassed the fundraising goal earlier this year and continues to seek contributions in support of BGSU students, faculty and programs.
The campaign prioritizes an increase in student scholarship support, reflecting the importance of access and affordability at the university.
“BGSU extends its sincere gratitude to the Owens Corning Foundation for its commitment to igniting the limitless potential of current and future students as they pursue higher education,” said Pamela J. Conlin, vice president for University Advancement and president and CEO of the BGSU Foundation, Inc. “Private support is paramount in supporting students from all walks of life, and this gift from the Owens Corning Foundation to create the Owens Corning Scholars Program will have a lasting impact for generations to come.”
Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader headquartered in Toledo. The Fortune 500 company operates in 33 countries around the world.