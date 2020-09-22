WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Economic Development Administration has awarded a $150,000 joint grant to Bowling Green State University and Ohio University.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, made the announcement on Tuesday.
These funds will be used for research, development and technical assistance to help the Bowling Green and Athens communities overcome economic development challenges and complete the fifth year of a five-year University Center Economic Development program.
“These funds will provide Bowling Green State University and Ohio University with the additional tools and resources needed to work to overcome regional economic development challenges,” said Brown. “This investment will not only help spur innovation and promote entrepreneurship, but it will also help lead to economic growth in both communities, from Northwest Ohio to Southeast Ohio.”
The EDA is the only federal government agency focused exclusively on economic development. The program is designed to provide financial assistance to communities, and promote economic development. The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, provides the EDA with $1.5 billion specifically for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare, and respond to coronavirus.
EDA’s University Center program is a competitively-based partnership between EDA and academic institutions that makes the varied and vast resources of universities available to the economic development practitioner community.