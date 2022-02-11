Bowling Green State University continues to be recognized for its highly successful eCampus, which offers 100% online programs tailored for working adults who aspire to start a new career or advance in their current one.
BGSU was ranked among the nation’s best in four categories in the U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings, which were released in late January.
Online criminal justice master’s program in top 20
The University’s online criminal justice master’s program was ranked 15th in the country.
According to Melissa Burek, associate dean of graduate education, research and engagement in the College of Health and Human Services, the online criminal justice master’s program has maintained its high national ranking despite the continued proliferation of new online graduate CJ programs across the country.
BGSU has not only continued its ranking among the country’s best in quality but has done so with an exceptional value proposition.
“We are proud to maintain our ranking in the top 20 over the past several years,” Burek said. “We continue to offer a high-quality and impressively ranked online degree program at a lower cost compared to most other universities. Full-time BGSU faculty with doctorates and a select few adjunct instructors effectively engage our students utilizing the latest pedagogical practices that encourage students to think critically and collaboratively.”
Online bachelor’s degrees among the nation’s best
In addition, the University’s online bachelor’s degree offerings remain nationally ranked, and are among the best in Ohio. BGSU came in at No. 68 nationally, which places it as the third highest in Ohio.
“Our eCampus offerings are an integral part of the mission of BGSU as a public university for the public good,” said Joe B. Whitehead, Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs. “We are committed to ensuring that a BGSU education is accessible to all students who are looking to advance their careers and lead productive, meaningful lives. I am proud of our faculty and staff who have made our online programs among the best in the nation.”
Notably, BGSU also placed No. 40 in its Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans category. This recognition reinforces the University’s status as a top military-friendly institution, also having been ranked fifth in the nation and first in the Midwest for veterans and active military students by the Military Times in its Best for Vets: Colleges 2021 rankings.
Online master’s degree in education climbs in ranking
eCampus offers eight distinct master of education degree programs, including four different specializations in Special Education.
This broad array of education programs was ranked No. 69 nationally, up from last year’s position at No. 72. All are nationally accredited and taught by experienced faculty using Quality Matters principles.
eCampus quality and convenience
BGSU has been offering online degree programs since 2000 and launched eCampus in the fall of 2015. The University’s eCampus offerings continue to grow, with a current count of 17 master’s, four bachelor’s, one associate’s and 16 certification and endorsement programs.
Each offer “wherever you and your connected device are” access, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. eCampus programs are fully accredited by a variety of industry-specific organizations, offer up to six start dates per year, and most courses are offered in seven-week sessions. Whitehead noted the importance of eCampus to the University’s mission as a public university for the public good to reach diverse populations beyond our geographical campus communities.
“The U.S. News & World Report rankings are further evidence of the world-class education that BGSU offers,” Whitehead said. “Our distinguished faculty, small classes that allow for individualized attention, access to our excellent Career Center, online tutoring and other available services make our online programs a tremendous option for all learners.”