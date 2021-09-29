U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, announced that the United States Economic Development Administration has awarded $140,000 to fund the first year of a five-year Rural Universities Consortium program at Bowling Green State University and Ohio University.
The RUC program will provide support to communities and regional partners through technical assistance, applied research, the convening of regional conversations, and the dissemination of emerging trends, economic and workforce development opportunities, and best practices through two state of the region conferences.
“These funds will provide Bowling Green State University and Ohio University with resources to study and overcome regional economic challenges,” Brown said. “Not only will this investment provide insight on economic issues, but it will increase opportunities for students pursuing jobs requiring additional skills and lead to more economic growth in the region.”
EDA’s University Center program is a competitively-based partnership between EDA and academic institutions that makes the varied and vast resources of universities available to the economic development practitioner community.
EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds. More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.