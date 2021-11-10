A new Center for Justice Research at Bowling Green State University was announced Wednesday, forming a partnership between the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and BGSU.
John Boman, Ph.D., will lead the new center as director. He is a quantitative criminologist and associate professor in the BGSU Department of Sociology.
“This is an incredibly unique situation that is a collaboration between highest end politicians and research scientists. It’s not just myself. I’m just a collaborator at the center. It’s going to be at every university. It’s going to be with every faculty member that gets funding and universities all over the state are eligible,” Boman said.
The collaborative center already has grants totaling $170,000 to create bipartisan policy supported by empirical data.
“Grants will be driving the vast majority of the expenses for the center,” Boman said. “That first study will be on bail reform, as least that is my understanding right now. That is an immediate pressing need for the state, we need answers on it and that’s why we are pursuing it right out of the gate.”
The announcement took place on campus at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Building.
“BGSU is pleased to partner with the Ohio Attorney General to support this research-based and policy initiative that will serve all of Ohio,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said.
The new center will be tasked with identification of potential justice-related topics for research projects and publication in scholarly, peer-review analysis.
“Many times, that pure research isn’t terribly valuable to a particular thorn that is in question, that has to be decided. So what this Center for Justice Research will do is a little different from the rest of research space is we are going to be asking very specific questions that we were looking for answers to that involve public debate,” Yost said. “We’ll still be relying on researchers to propose methodologies, and how to approach, how to test it, to control the variables and actually do the research.”
Rogers and Boman stressed the collaborative nature of the new center with both the office of the AG, BGSU and other universities from around Ohio — and the impact on students who will be involved.
“I will not be running these grants. These grants will be handed out to other researchers throughout the state,” Boman said. “I will have a grad student working for me. I will have at least two undergraduates as research interns starting immediately in January. They will run administrative duties on projects and run social media. They will be involved in the process. I am happy to report that I definitely have students interested in doing it.”
BGSU was one of three universities considered by the AG office for the new center.