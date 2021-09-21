Bowling Green State University is offering eligible Wood County residents the chance to take part in a free, virtual diabetes prevention program beginning in October.
It comes at a time when approximately 1 in 3 American adults live with prediabetes, or higher-than-normal blood sugar levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PreventT2 with BGSU, hosted by the Food and Nutrition program in the College of Health and Human Services, uses CDC-approved curriculum to teach participants how to prevent type 2 diabetes through lifestyle changes such as healthy eating, physical activity and managing stress.
BGSU is offering the free program to those who may not have access to health and wellness guidance through traditional channels. Spots are limited and a referral from a health care provider is required to participate.
Groups will meet virtually for one year — weekly for the first six months, then at least once a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. Participants can join via phone, computer or tablet. Orientation and wrap-up sessions will be held in person.
“In 2018, a community health assessment found that 8% of Wood County adults had diabetes and 5% had a diagnosis of prediabetes,” said Dr. Kerri Knippen, BGSU assistant professor of Food and Nutrition. “BGSU lifestyle coaches will use CDC-approved curriculum to help participants prevent type 2 diabetes through meaningful and sustainable changes. The program will also encourage social support and accountability though virtual meetings.”
BGSU dietetic students will also gain valuable educational experience by assisting program participants in accordance with standards established by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics and the Ohio Board of Dietetics.
PreventT2 with BGSU is part of the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program and is supported by a $3,700 grant from the Bowling Green Community Foundation.
For more information, visit BGSU.edu, call 419-372-8316 or email nutritionclinic@bgsu.edu.