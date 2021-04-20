For the second year in a row, Bowling Green State University has been recognized as a Voter Friendly Campus by the Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. The designation stems from the University's commitment to empowering students with the information and tools needed to participate in the 2020 Presidential Election.
BGSU's selection comes after leaders and students from the University's Center for Public Impact drafted an action plan, set goals and evaluated BGSU's efforts to make the legal right to vote accessible to members of the campus community. The plan and evaluation were then submitted to the Campus Vote Project and NASPA for final review.
BGSU is one of only 15 Voter Friendly campuses in the state and the only university in northwest Ohio to earn the designation. The university's status as a "Voter Friendly Campus" for this term lasts through 2022.