Stone Foltz was beautiful, inside and out.
He preferred skinny jeans over sweatpants. His nails were always trimmed. Foltz’s girlfriend said she personally groomed his eyebrows. He put little stud earrings in his lobes every morning.
As Foltz lay dying, the nurses told Madeline Borja that he was the prettiest boy they’d ever seen.
“Stone might have been a physically beautiful person but his soul was even better,” Borja said.
A memorial was held Sunday at Doyt Perry Stadium on the Bowling Green State University campus to remember Foltz, who died March 7 after a March 4 alleged hazing incident off campus. About 100 students came out on the cold, windy early evening to listen to Borja and others remember the sophomore business major.
“There’s a million things I could say — a million things I want all of you to know about Stone,” said Borja, a freshman at BGSU.
Foltz was patient, an introvert who blossomed when he got to know someone. He saw the good in everyone, Borja said.
He was also a gentleman, carrying her back to her dorm after her heels started slipping on the ice one night after a date, she said.
“I was fortunate enough to experience Stone’s limitless love,” she said.
Foltz’s death should be a wake-up call, Borja said.
“I question why I was there March 4, why I was the one who held him. Why I was the one to watch him leave our world,” she said. “If it could happen to me, if it could happen to Stone, it could happen to any one of us.
“What our campus community has experienced in this tragic event has been devastating to us all. BGSU was Stone’s home.”
Borja urged everyone to find grace.
“As I laid my head on Stone’s chest and said my final goodbye, I asked him how I could live the rest of my life how he would want,” she said. “We can have the patience to love people who are different from us. We can see the best in the people around us. And we can carry each other so we don’t have to walk alone.”
Harrison Carter, Undergraduate Student Government president, said the gathering was to mourn, grieve and remember the life of Foltz.
Counselors were on site at the football field. There was also a condolence table to leave cards and candles for the family.
Participants tried to light candles during the vigil but it was too windy. Most held up their cell phones to flicker in the dusk as “Circles” by Post Malone played.
“Stone had a home here at BGSU,” Carter said. “Now, more than ever, we must unite as a campus community.”
Carter also mentioned student Mason Rowell, who died March 3. Rowell, 21, Fostoria, was majoring in mathematics, according to his obituary.
“The deaths of Stone Foltz and Mason Rowell in the past two weeks has made our time as students and BGSU community members extremely difficult to think about the question, what’s next?” Carter said. “Tonight, we are here not ponder the question, but to share together in mourning.”
He urged everyone to check in with friends, family members and roommates.
BGSU President Rodney Rogers said he did not know Foltz, but he and his wife, Sandy, met with his family on Friday.
“I’m just struck at how kind, selfless, resilient and full of life he was,” Rogers said.
Foltz shared the “ultimate gift” as an organ donor, he said.
“As the father of two sons who recently graduated from college, it is not lost on me, or Sandy, the nightmare that Stone’s family is living,” Rogers said. “This devastating passing is a reminder of just how fragile life is.”
Celebrating Foltz’s memory can be inspiring, moving forward, he said.
“We are hurt and we certainly don’t have all the answers about this tragedy,” Rogers said.
Father Tom McQuillen, of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, offered a prayer.
The memorial ended with a 30-second moment of silence.