The official mascots of Bowling Green State University — Freddie and Frieda Falcon — are ranked the 8th best in college sports, according to a new survey.
The brother-sister birds were recently named as some of the Best College Mascots in America in a survey by Quality Logo Products. The dynamic duo are the only Ohio and Mid-American Conference mascots to be given the top honors.
The pair celebrated their newfound fame in a video released on social media.
According to survey data, 1,266 participants voted on 128 mascots from colleges and universities affiliated with NCAA Division 1 football teams. Data also shows that 270 respondents were from the Midwest with 3.48% of total survey participants being from Ohio.
