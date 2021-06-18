Bowling Green State University will be closed on Monday to celebrate the new federal holiday, Juneteenth.
Campuses will be closed, the university announced on Twitter on Thursday.
“Today is historic as Juneteenth becomes a federal holiday, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. BGSU believes in the power of community and today, we choose to bring a voice to the history and significance of Juneteenth,” the university stated. “We will continue to observe and celebrate Juneteenth in 2022 and moving forward.”
The Wood County District Public Library announced Friday morning that the Bowling Green and Walbridge branches would be closed Friday due to the Juneteenth holiday.