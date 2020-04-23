The Bowling Green State University president and provost tried to reassure the community about coronavirus concerns during a Facebook Live virtual town hall meeting on Thursday.
President Rodney Rogers and Provost Joe Whitehead said they hoped they would once again be face to face with students, faculty and staff in the fall.
“There are some questions we will not be able to definitively respond to, and I think that is one of those questions. Our hope is to be face-to-face in the fall,” Rogers said.
“When you think about the Bowling Green State University experience and when they talk of why BGSU, they often talk about community, a sense of belonging, a group of people coming together, learning together, supporting each other. And it’s ironic that this COVID-19 is causing us to have social distancing and to be apart from one another,” he said. “What we are planning in the fall is to make sure that if we are face to face in the fall that we are putting in all kinds of ways in which we can guarantee social distancing and we can reduce the risk of the transmission of the coronavirus.”
The Thursday evening town hall meeting was more than 80 minutes long. Rogers and Whitehead attempted to field a wide range of questions — from the philosophical meaning of a modern university degree to how some students will retrieve the items they had to abandon in their residence hall.
Questions were generated prior to the event as well as during the presentation.
Many of the answers were dependent on future actions of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and how coronavirus is handled.
Rogers and Whitehead clearly wanted to communicate a desire for a return to classes, athletics and general university life like before the COVID-19-era.
Rogers did address some very concrete truths.
Calling it “a dramatic reduction in state funding,” he spoke about the emerging financial situation where there is an estimated $27 million university budget deficit — a large part of which is the 20% State Share of Instruction that DeWine determined will be cut due to lost tax revenues.
The unknown variable in that equation is actual fall semester enrollment.
“While enrollment looks very stable right now, what we don’t know is the impact the coronavirus is going to have on the families of Bowling Green State University students. Again, in challenging times the resources may not be there for some students to return to Bowling Green State University,” Rogers said. “We are working hard to find ways to raise funds, to identify other ways to provide additional scholarship opportunities for those students, without a doubt, but we’re afraid it could impact our overall enrollment.”
Unlike a face-to-face town hall meeting or press conference, the attendance of this virtual version is not known.
With the Facebook Live platform a live video feed allows viewers to type responses, which could be questions, for any viewer to see in real time.
Some of those responses were a quick thumbs-up Emoji, but others were very specific and indicative of the pandemic that was the genesis of this public relations event and the related financial situation.
“What are the Wood County Hospital and Falcon Health Center doing to prepare for possible COVID cases once in-person classes begin again?” asked one individual.
In the closing comments Whitehead referred to remarks he had made early in the pandemic comparing the situation to a hurricane.
“On day 44 I know it is much different, because with hurricanes and tornadoes everything is located locally in space and in time, so you get through it. It’s over. You recover. You move forward,” he said.
“The issue with coronavirus is we don’t know where it is, we don’t know when this will end. So it is very difficult to plan and to move forward. I do know that it will subside. If we keep planning and working together we can overcome and come out the back side stronger than when we went in on the front end.”