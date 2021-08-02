Bowling Green State University is launching #VaxBGSU, a coronavirus vaccination incentive program for students, faculty and staff.
To be eligible, students, faculty and staff will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and voluntarily submit their vaccination status to be entered for weekly prize drawings.
Students can enter #VaxBGSU now to be eligible for prizes, including a full tuition scholarship, Starbucks for a year, MacBooks, AirPods and more. Faculty and staff will have the opportunity to voluntarily submit their vaccination status in coming weeks, with separate prizes.
As previously announced, BGSU strongly encourages students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated but will not require the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect the campus community from COVID-19, and as cases rise nationally and in Ohio, everyone must continue to do their part to slow the spread,” BGSU Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said. “This incentive program gives us a better understanding of vaccination rates in our community and will help us navigate COVID-19 throughout the fall.”
Weekly announcement of winners for the student prizes will begin Aug. 11 and will run through Sept. 29. Students can submit their vaccination status through their MyBGSU account. Additional information regarding faculty and staff will be announced in the coming weeks.