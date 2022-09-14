A party on Court Street will kick off to the 100th anniversary of Bowling Green State University Homecoming.
This festive family-friendly event on Friday will foster BGSU’s connection with alumni, students and the community.
Come to Court Street across from the new Alumni Gateway to campus for food, music, games and fun on Friday from 6-10 p.m.
The street fest covers several blocks and will feature:
• A live DJ, jazz instrumentals, musical performances by Ten40 and a barbershop quartet
• Virtual hot air balloon
• Beer/wine/beverage garden
• Mosaic photo booth
• Caricature artist
• Games including a ninja course, Jacob’s Ladder, putt putt and ax throwing
There will also be fire tables to enjoy, while taking in the sounds of Taiko drummers. Jump in for line dancing and Latin dance instruction. Create a community glass mosaic commemorating the 100th anniversary of BGSU’s Homecoming.
The Cincinnati Circus will have two shows at 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. for free across the street from the block party on the lawn in front of Prout Chapel.
At 9:30 p.m., at Bowen-Thompson Quad, view “Lightyear” for free. The film will be projected on a large screen for families to enjoy. Movie-watchers are encouraged to bring their own seating, blankets and snacks.
Free parking is available in any campus lots during Homecoming weekend, including lots that typically require payment. The closest parking for this event is in Lots 3 and 4 (the two commuter student lots immediately west of the train tracks), as well as Lot 7 at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union and Lot 11 at the corner of Thurstin Avenue and Wooster Street.
Court Street, from Prospect Street to the railroad tracks, will be closed on Friday from 2 p.m.- midnight. From 6 p.m.-midnight, the Court Street closure will extend from Prospect Street to Thurstin Avenue. Vehicular access will not be permitted during the closure.
The Gateway will be dedicated on Saturday at 10 a.m. The entrance will connect the university and the city. The gateway restores a welcoming community entrance to campus and showcases the university’s historic buildings - similar to the original gateway when BGSU was founded in 1910. The new campus gateway features an open-air plaza, fountain and seating and gathering areas in a sylvan park-like setting.
Other Homecoming events:
Stop by the Mileti Alumni Center on Friday and Saturday to connect with friends, enjoy refreshments, check out the yearbooks in the library and share memories with fellow alumni and friends.
Throughout the weekend, Mileti will also be a hub of family-friendly activities. Take a selfie with the giant Freddie and Frieda balloon mascots. Relax with a snack inside or in the outdoor tented, picnic spaces. Kids can pick up the BGSU 100th Anniversary coloring book and crayons.
Dave Wottle, a 1972 Olympic gold medalist and BGSU graduate, will officially start the Freddie & Frieda 5K on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Gateway.
Falconland, on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle in front of University Hall, will be abuzz with activities from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, all free of charge.
Activities include a selfie with the birds, historical displays, a complimentary barbecue lunch, live music, a Kids Falconland with games and treats, and selfies at the BGSU letters near the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
At 11 a.m., meet Wottle, who is considered to have run the greatest 800-meter run ever. Watch his amazing “never give up” race and see his gold medal. A limited number of white caps — which Wottle was known for — commemorating the 50th anniversary of his gold medal win will be on hand.
Attendees can also see the learning spaces in the new Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center, home of the Schmidthorst College of Business. Experience the green screen technology inside the Kuhlin Center, home of the School of Media and Communication. Tour buildings in the historic campus center, as well as other buildings around campus.
Campus bus tours will run Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. See and learn about the buildings on BGSU’s campus. The 30-minute guided tours will leave every half hour at 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m.
The Title IX Exhibit in Schmidthorst Heritage Hall will be open Saturday from 1-3 p.m. The Title IX exhibit tells BGSU women’s sports stories with uniforms, equipment and trophies that have been preserved.
The football game, against Marshall, kicks off at 5 p.m. at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, and will be followed by fireworks.
The Sunday Send-off With the Birds is at 9 a.m. Have snacks and beverages with Freddie and Frieda.
For more information on Homecoming, including registration, visit https://events.bgsu.edu/homecoming.