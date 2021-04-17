Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Health Department will hold free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Perry Field House on the BGSU campus. Individuals receiving their first dose of the vaccine will be able to schedule their second dose at another location should they not be in Bowling Green when it is time for a second vaccination.
No appointment is necessary, and vaccinations are open to those 16 and older. People under 18, however, will require a parent or guardian to be present in order to receive the vaccine. All current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be in place, including mask wearing and physical distancing.