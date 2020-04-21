A virtual town hall on Bowling Green State University’s response to the coronavirus global pandemic will be held by President Rodney Rogers and Provost Joe Whitehead.
It is set for Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and will be streamed on the president’s website.
This virtual town hall is open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and families and friends.
Rogers and Whitehead will provide updates regarding the university’s COVID-19 actions and plans, and will answer questions. Questions may be submitted in the Facebook thread or email president@bgsu.edu.