The Bowling Green State University Department of Athletics has announced that capacity for indoor athletics events, including hockey and basketball, will be set to 300 individuals due to state coronavirus orders in Ohio, as well as in accordance with Mid-American Conference regulations.
As a result of the limited capacity order, general public attendance at hockey and basketball will not be available.
General public attendance includes all season ticket holders, single-game ticket purchasers, flex-plan purchasers and retiree ticket holders.
“It is our duty to follow the state and local health department directives to give our teams the best chance to have as many games as possible,” BGSU Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger said in a letter to season ticket holders. “We have worked very hard to create a home court and home ice advantage with our loyal fans and students. You have responded tremendously to the call to action, so it saddens all of us that we cannot have a full Slater Family Ice Arena or Stroh Center to cheer on our teams. We can not wait until we have the chance again to hear the roar of our fans.”
Families of student-athletes will be admitted into home contests, and BGSU Athletics anticipates a limited number of available student tickets, broken down by class and distributed based on prior attendance at athletic events.
For those who have purchased basketball or hockey tickets for 2020-21, there are four options. A ticket representative will be in contact with all ticket holders soon to discuss these options.
Option 1: Credit your 2020-21 season ticket and parking payments to the 2021-22 season.
Option 2: Donate your 2020-21 season ticket and parking payments to support BGSU’s student-athletes. Your payment will go to the Falcon Club Athletic Scholarship and Success Fund.
Option 3: Credit your 2020-21 season ticket and parking payments to a flex plan for the 2021-22 athletics year. A flex plan allows fans to attend any number of events during the 2021-22 season.
Option 4: Request a refund for your 2020-21 season ticket and parking payments.