On behalf of Bowling Green State University, Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, on Thursday issued the following statement in support for Collin’s Law, state legislation that ensures Ohio is hazing-free and elevates consequences for those unacceptable actions:
“The recent tragic student death and alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event in Bowling Green is devastating for our community. Hazing is intolerable and has no place at Bowling Green State University, on college campuses or in communities across Ohio. Bowling Green State University, along with all of our public universities in Ohio, strongly reaffirms its support for Collin’s Law and will work tirelessly to help secure its passage.
"BGSU especially appreciates the leadership and support of our legislative delegation, including Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green; Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg; and Rep. D.J. Swearingen, of this issue.
Gavarone and Kunze introduced the legislation on Wednesday, and Ghanbari has circulated at co-sponsor request to reintroduce similar legislation. Statewide anti-hazing reform will make a difference, and BGSU will continue to take action to address hazing on its campuses.”
On Wednesday, President Rodney Rogers joined the Inter-University Council of Ohio, which includes presidents of all the state’s public universities, in sending a letter of support to Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Robert Cupp, and all elected members of the 134th General Assembly.
BGSU is continuing to work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating these unfolding events. The university is also pursuing our own student code of conduct investigation.
BGSU has placed Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension. At this time, the fraternity is not currently recognized as a registered student organization. The university has removed the fraternity’s Greek letters from its on-campus residence and removed all reference to the fraternity as a student organization on our website.
BGSU has suspended all new member intake processes and on- and off-campus social events of chapters in all four Greek councils, including the Interfraternity Council, Multicultural Greek Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council and College Panhellenic Conference.
On Saturday, student leaders from the Interfraternity Council, Multicultural Greek Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council, College Panhellenic Conference, Undergraduate Student Government and the undergraduate student representative to the Board of Trustees worked with staff members to begin to address the short- and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life at the university.
BGSU continues its work with Greek student leaders and consulting with third parties to conduct a comprehensive review of all student organizations and activities for more accountability and transparency.
BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died Sunday after the March 4 alleged hazing incident off campus. Anyone with information should call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-2571.