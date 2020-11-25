Bowling Green State University is reporting a decrease in positive coronavirus cases this week.
“This decrease comes as we have significantly increased testing over the last several weeks,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer, in Wednesday’s update. “While this is encouraging, we must remain vigilant leading up to and after the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Throughout December, BGSU will continue to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing for students, faculty and staff.
Since Nov. 18, the university has done 1,147 on-demand tests. There have been 40 positives with a 3.5% positivity rate. This is open testing for faculty, staff and students who may be asymptomatic, symptomatic or have had an exposure.
From Nov. 18-24, there were 101 total cases, including 91 students, two faculty and eight staff for the Nov. 18-24 reporting period. The report said 67% of the cases for the period live off campus.
There were 127 total positive coronavirus cases reported last week, including 118 students, three faculty and sixstaff.
There are 71 active cases. That includes 64 students, two faculty and five staff.
The cumulative number is 872, which includes 832 students, nine faculty and 31 staff, from Aug. 20-Nov. 24.
There are 13 students currently isolated in university housing, with 89% beds available, as of Nov. 24.
There are currently three students quarantined in residence halls, as of Nov. 24.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Nov. 18-24 numbered 616, with two positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.3%.
There have been 5,849 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Nov. 24, with 41 positives and a 0.7% positivity rate.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.