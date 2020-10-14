Bowling Green State University had another “significant” decrease in coronavirus cases this week.
There were 19 total cases, including 16 students, zero faculty and three staff for the Oct. 7-13 reporting period, according to to the chief health officer in a Wednesday update. The report said 79% of the cases for the period live off campus.
There were 49 student positive coronavirus cases reported last week, zero faculty and zero staff.
The cumulative number is 483, which includes 474 students, one faculty and eight staff, from Aug. 20-Oct. 13.
“We continue to see significant decreases in COVID-19 cases in our campus communities,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer. “We are encouraged by this trend. As we monitor cases with the Wood County Health Department and Wood County Hospital, we must remain diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to tracking symptomatic testing for individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, we have increased our testing rates with our surveillance and screening testing program”
There are three students currently isolated in university housing, with 97% beds available, as of Oct. 13.
There are currently five students quarantined in residence halls, as of Oct. 13.
The university conducted 142 surveillance tests from Oct. 7-13. There were zero positives cases, or a 0.0% positivity rate. This is testing of symptomatic undergraduate and graduate students.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Oct. 7-13 numbered 477, with three positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.06%.
There have been 1,486 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Oct. 13, with 26 positives and a 1.7% positivity rate.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.