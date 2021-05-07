In the last weekly coronavirus report of the spring semester, Bowling Green State University is reporting eight cases, according to a Thursday update.
“Now that the academic year has concluded and the majority of students are no longer on campus, we will be updating our COVID-19 dashboard less frequently,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer.
From April 26-May 2, there were eight cases, including four students, zero faculty and four staff; all of the students live off campus.
Last week, there were seven cases, including five students, zero faculty and two staff.
The cumulative number of cases since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 500, including 430 students, 10 faculty and 60 staff.
There are no students quarantined in university housing or in residence halls.
There were 215 tests done between April 26-May 2, with four positives. The positivity rate is 1.9%; the Ohio positivity rate is 3.8%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 18,083, with 492 positives and a 2.7% positivity rate.
Throughout the summer months, free rapid testing will be offered on campus Mondays and Thursdays from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. for students, faculty and staff by appointment.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is 419-372-3000.