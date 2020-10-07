Bowling Green State University had 49 student positive coronavirus cases reported this week, a “significant decrease,” according to the chief health officer in a Wednesday update.
There were zero faculty and zero staff for the period of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
Last period, there were 130 positive coronavirus cases, including 126 students and four staff; 69% of cases were off-campus students.
The cumulative number is 464, which includes 458 students, one faculty and five staff, from Aug. 20-Oct. 6.
“In this week’s COVID-19 update, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of positive cases over the last week, and, a decrease in our daily case average,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer. “While this is encouraging, it is important we remain diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, both on and off campus.”
There are 18 students currently isolated in university housing, with 83% beds available, as of Oct. 6.
There are currently 23 students quarantined in residence halls, as of Oct. 6.
The university conducted 118 tests from Sept. 28-Oct. 2. There were four positives cases, or a 3.4% positivity rate.
There have been a total of 867 randomized tests with 23 positives and an overall positivity rate of 2.7%.
Batey also urged the university community to get a flu shot.
“Getting a flu vaccine will not protect you from COVID-19; flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, helping to conserve potentially scarce health care resources,” he said. “By getting a flu shot, you will also reduce your chances of experiencing flu-like symptoms, which could lead to COVID-19 testing and quarantine as you await results.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.