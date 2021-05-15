Two sisters, who spent their college years in Bowling Green, have teamed up to write a book that was begun while earning their fine arts degrees.
“We knew we wanted to write a book together. We were both fine art students at BGSU,” said Amanda Revell, who just published the children’s book “Tango’s Teddy” with her sister, Jenna.
“Tango’s Teddy,” which Amanda described as the story of finding the true meaning of family, was written by Jenna in about 15 minutes after a discussion about the plot, while the two were students at BGSU.
“We came up with the idea all the way back in 2010. We were starting college in that time,” Amanda said. “And then life just got really busy.”
Amanda did the illustrations for the book, whose theme is that some families don’t have to look the same to love one another.
The book begins with an illustration of a safari Jeep driving by and a teddy bear falling off. Tango the cheetah comes across the little bear and tries to help him find his family
They travel the savanna, meeting other animals and realize none of them looks like the bear.
At the end, after a chat with a wise elephant, they start to understand that family means caring, not looking like each other.
Amanda said the story was started through the sisters’ experience. They grew up in a military family, traveled a lot and met many people.
The family did put down roots in Medina for about 10 years.
“We were a military family. We knew all about found family and how it was missing your family,” she said. “We were well aware families were different and situations could change on a dime.
“It made us value family.”
The sisters are two years apart — Jenna is younger — but both were immediately drawn to BGSU.
“We looked and looked for art schools that we liked. We went up there to tour it and we fell in love with the community,” Amanda said.
One of their favorite Bowling Green activities was attending the Black Swamp Arts Festival every September.
“Being art students, we looked forward to it and wanted to participate,” she said. “We loved the buzz, we loved the art, we loved talking to the local artists. Our parents would come down for it and would spend the weekend.”
The sisters both earned fine arts degrees from BGSU.
After college, Amanda said she landed in Colorado in 2013 after she “sprayed resumes across the country, that’s where I got the first job offer. … We had a lot of family out there.”
Jenna graduated and she and her now-fiance fell in love with mountains and moved to Colorado. Their parents followed.
While Jenna penned the story in 15 minutes while a student at BGSU, the project was honed and tweaked over the years as Amanda completed the illustrations.
“We finished up with it right about the time that everyone went into lockdown,” she said of “Tango’s Teddy.” “We had all the challenges of trying to publish it.”
After a “bunch of rejection letters,” the sisters decided to self publish the book.
There are more children’s books on the way from the sisters, Amanda said.
“Oh yes, this is the first of many to come,” she said, adding that the next book will feature the “tiny adventures of a grasshopper.”
Amanda said that her main source of inspiration was other children’s books.
“I love, love, love the Dragon Hunters series by James Russell. His illustrator (Link Choi) is so whimsical. It just catches your eye,” she said. “It’s about using your imagination, that’s what I love about it.
“I remember just loving and trying to get my hands on the Little Critter books (by Mercer Mayer). That was a favorite in our house.”
“Tango’s Teddy” was done in the sisters’ free time.
Amanda,who is married, is a video editor in Denver, and Jenna, who is planning her wedding, is account administrator with an insurance company. Amanda lives in Castle Rock, while Jenna is 20 minutes away in Littleton.
For more information visit revellstories.com.