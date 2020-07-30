FREMONT – West Virginia towns have turned cryptid creature sightings, from Mothman to the Flatwoods Monster, into bonafide tourist attractions.
Dee Elliott, a graduate student in Bowling Green State University’s popular culture program, is including research into these sightings and how they have become tourist hotspots in her thesis, “Monstrous Urban Legends of West Virginia.”
She will discuss her research into this topic during a special online-only program at 2 p.m. Saturday. The program is free. It was rescheduled from July 18.
The program coincides with the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ special exhibit, “Ohio: An Unnatural History.”
The monsters Elliott studies - Mothman, the Flatwoods Monster and the Grafton Monster - are looked at from a folkloric perspective, with hands-on interviews and observational research collected in the towns of Point Pleasant, Flatwoods and Grafton in West Virginia are the core of the project.
This project seeks to figure out why and how small towns like these use local legends in order to draw in tourists from around the world and how the legends have affected communities around the world, as well.
