DAYTON, Ohio — A Bowling Green State University graduate is joining Midmark as vice president.
Susan Martin will be responsible for accelerating the Midmark RTLS business transformation and growth by developing best in class customer experiences through strategic focus, innovative product solutions and operational excellence.
“I am very excited to have Susan join our team,” said Jon Wells, chief commercial officer for Midmark. “She is a talented, executive leader who brings diverse global healthcare experience and a track record of building successful businesses in fast-moving markets.”
Martin comes to Midmark from the role of vice president, commercial business at Medicines360 where she defined and executed the commercial business strategies that led to significant organizational growth each year.
Prior to this, Martin held senior-level and management board positions with the healthcare companies Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet and Invuity.
Midmark Corp. is a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services.
Martin received a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing from BGSU.