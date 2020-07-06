COLUMBUS — A Bowling Green State University graduate has been appointed to served as a judge on the Sandusky County Court of Common Pleas, general and domestic relations division.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced two appointments to fill judicial vacancies.
Jon M. Ickes, Fremont, will assume office today and must run for election on Nov. 3, 2020 to retain the seat for the term ending December 31, 2020. Ickes is replacing Judge John P. Dewey, who retired on May 31.
Ickes received his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University, and his law degree from the University of Toledo, College of Law. He currently is in private practice.
Ickes is a member of the Sandusky County Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association and Freemason.