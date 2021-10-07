Bowling Green State University recently received a $42,000 grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to continue the Safe Communities of Wood County program through Sept. 30, 2022. This is the eighth consecutive year the university has received the grant.
Started in 2012, Safe Communities of Wood County works with BGSU to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths and injuries in the county through analysis and educational outreach. Program goals include coalition building and fatality data review.
Committed to serving the public good, money from the newly awarded grant will help continue education and awareness initiatives regarding the use of seatbelts, operating a vehicle impaired, motorcycle safety, distracted driving and pedestrian awareness. Safe Communities of Wood County will also continue to participate in community events and outreach opportunities at local businesses and professional organizations.
Through BGSU, Safe Communities of Wood County maintains effective partnerships with individuals from law enforcement, local governments, schools, businesses, health departments and community organizations to create awareness and prevention of death and injuries caused by traffic crashes.
For more information, including on how to get involved, contact Sandy Wiechman, program coordinator, at swiechm@bgsu.edu.