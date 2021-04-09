A Bowling Green State University fraternity has been expelled after an alleged hazing incident led to the death of a sophomore last month.
The university has decided to immediately expel Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, on Friday.
“This is permanent loss of recognition – the fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU in the future,” he said in a statement.
BGSU officials were unavailable for comment.
Earlier this week, the Lucas County coroner ruled Stone Foltz’s cause of death as fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content was 0.394.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, reportedly consumed a “handle” — or 40 shots — of alcohol on March 4. He died on March 7 in a Toledo hospital.
The university found the Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for all six previously charged policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct.
“This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable. The university’s investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community,” Solis said. “This investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community.”
The university’s current investigation created a new window into a previous conduct incident involving alcohol and the fraternity in 2018. While BGSU took swift action then to investigate, it is now clear that in a coordinated effort, members of this organization repeatedly lied, Solis said.
BGSU reported that suspicious incident to Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity headquarters. They placed the chapter on probation at that time, issued a fine and required educational programming and anti-hazing trainings, in addition to the robust programming BGSU already has in place.
Despite hazing accountability measures, the chapter still knowingly and intentionally engaged in activities that were found to be unsafe, high-risk and strictly prohibited by the university and the law, Solis said.
“Today’s expulsion is a step forward in eradicating hazing at BGSU. Local law enforcement and individual student conduct investigations are ongoing,” he stated.
The Foltz family attorneys, Rex Elliott and Sean Alto from Cooper Elliott, said that BGSU’s actions were “a good first step, but they are expected.
“We have a long way to go to reach our goal of eliminating even the most minimal act of hazing on college campuses everywhere. Stone’s death at the hands of fraternity members hazing him and other pledges was reckless and inhumane. On behalf of Stone and his family, we will not stop until there is a zero-tolerance anti-hazing policy on every college campus in this country.”
The fraternity has five business days to appeal the expulsion decision.
The university reported these findings from the March 4 incident:
- Members of the organization provided individual bottles of alcohol to new members and encouraged the new members to consume the entirety of the contents of the bottle.
- Foltz, a new member, died following this event, and other new members were severely intoxicated to the point of vomiting.- Members of the organization had the new members wear blindfolds and led them into a basement area while being yelled at and pushed in an effort to disorient them.
- New members were instructed multiple times prior to the event on March 4 that they would need to inform faculty members of their likely absence from classes on March 5.
- Hazing and underage possession/consumption of alcohol are against university policy and state law.
- Alcohol was provided to new members of the organization by members of the organization, and only one new member was of legal age to possess/consume alcohol.
The university documents released on Friday mention other incidents, which were anonymously reported, since 2018.
In fall 2019, an anonymous report was received detailing that in fall 2018, the reporter had seen a new member of the fraternity vomiting after attending a “big/little party” and drinking a “concoction of alcohol mixtures known as a family drink.”
A hazing investigation occurred, and the new members and chapter leadership were interviewed. All who were interviewed adamantly denied the details of the report.
While there are discrepancies in some of the details, it is now apparent from this current investigation that an unsanctioned “Big/Little” event did occur during the fall 2018 semester and that there was an organized and concerted effort on behalf of the organization to deceive the investigators, the Friday report said.
The incident was reported to the fraternity’s international headquarters.
In December 2018, a BGSU student reported, anonymously, that his roommate had been forced by fraternity leadership to strip to their underwear and dig a hole. The new pledges were then reportedly forced to fight with each other to get out of the hole, while being pushed back into the hole.
It was determined there was not enough evidence to proceed with a Student Code of Conduct investigation.