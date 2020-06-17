Bowling Green State University’s fall, face-to-face classes will end at Thanksgiving and the 2021 winter session will also be canceled.
The calendar for the 2020-21 academic year was changed with the faculty through a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday.
“The administration is required by the collective bargaining agreement to consult with the BGSU Faculty Association about changes to the calendar, which they did, and have followed other universities in what is currently considered the best practice at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said BGSU-FA President David J. Jackson.
The MOU states that the changes are being made “to address health and safety concerns due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while meeting minimum contact hours as required by our HLC accrediting body.”
The MOU modifies the Collective Bargaining Agreement between BGSU and the Bowling Green State University Faculty Association. It was signed by Jackson and Provost and Senior Vice President Joe Whitehead.
The fall semester was to start Aug. 31, but will now begin on Aug. 26. Face-to-face classes will end Nov. 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
The last week of classes will be conducted remotely Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
The semester had been set to end Dec.18.
Final exam week will be conducted remotely, from Dec. 7-11.
The 2021 winter session semester is canceled. It was to be conducted from Jan. 5-26.
The 2021 spring semester will begin on Jan. 11 and end on April 30.