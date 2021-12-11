A new required course being developed by the Bowling Green State University administration may usher in an era of 1,700-person online classes that push out traditional small departmental in-person classes.
Christopher Frey, chair of the Faculty Senate, gave a presentation during the Tuesday meeting concerning the proposed MOOC, or massive open online course, that he said the administration has been developing outside the normal channels of curriculum development.
“The faculty are very deeply concerned about the development of this course, as we currently understand it, based on the very little information we have been told about it,” Frey said.
“All students would be required to take this course. Those statements are clear,” he said. “We’re talking about 1,700 students taking a new class every semester, according to this proposal.”
He also said that they have heard the course described as a MOOC in meetings.
During his Tuesday presentation, Frey cited the BGSU Academic Charter (1) Article 1, section d, of the Basic Principles: “The primary responsibility for the development and maintenance of the University’s academic programs belongs to the faculty.”
Minutes from the Sept. 24 Diversity and Belonging Subcommittee of the Board of Trustees noted details about the proposed course.
In the spring, a committee began working on the Race and Democracy course. A draft outline of the pilot was completed by the time the trustees met.
It also reports that “faculty are being identified to write the syllabus, adhering to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion learning outcomes adopted by the Ohio Department of Higher Education in March 2021.”
The Sept. 24 minutes noted that approvals would be needed from the BG Perspective Committee, Undergraduate Council, Faculty Senate and the provost.
In a follow-up interview, Frey said faculty have not been involved.
“To this day, faculty have had no participation. I have heard from not a single faculty member, tenured, tenured-track, teaching professor, adjunct, or graduate student that has been involved in this project up to this point. I am very open to hearing from our university community about their participation in this,” Frey said.
A university statement was issued after Friday’s BGSU Board of Trustees meeting, acknowledging the faculty role in the course development process.
“The trustees recognize that any new course must go through the formal process, which requires faculty approval,” said Joe B. Whitehead, Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at BGSU. “Because of the continuing challenges of the global pandemic, the faculty group has not yet been appointed to move from concept to course proposal for review through the curriculum process. Therefore, no prototype or pilot was developed for the spring, and there will not be a BGSU 1914 course without faculty approval.”
The minutes describe the course as one that would be a graduation requirement, in the Cultural Diversity in the United States domain. Frey pointed out that there is already a required course in that domain, which has been created by the individual departments.
Frey said there are two possible futures if the new course is a requirement. It could be additional credit hours, and cost, for the students, or it would replace what is already being provided.
If it were one massive course of 1,700 students, the implication is job losses among the faculty, he said.
As part of the requirement to teach the course, Frey said that faculty would also be required to take a MOOC from the Coursera online teaching company. He said that the professor who teaches it is qualified, but that BGSU professors are already teaching similar courses.
“In the days since my presentation, no faculty member — in fact no person — has come forward to say that they are participating in this process. That is a concern. Statements are being made publicly about the requirements to teach a course that has had no faculty input to this point,” Frey said.
A pilot course is already planned, according to the trustee minutes, for “Spring 2022 as a three-credit course to 160 students across eight sections. The pilot will include students from first year through senior year.”
Whitehead, in his statement, said that the trustees were given an update at the Diversity and Belonging Committee meeting in September.
“The concept of this course continues to be in a very early stage, and, like every other potential new course, its development will follow the process as outlined in the University’s Academic Charter,” Whitehead wrote. “There continues to be a clear understanding that the faculty are responsible for the curriculum at Bowling Green State University. In addition, faculty responsibility for the curriculum is required by the Higher Learning Commission and is a fundamental principle of all universities.”
The Faculty Association, the union which represents BGSU faculty, is backing the Faculty Senate.
“The Faculty Association fully supports the Faculty Senate in protecting faculty control over the curriculum,” David Jackson, Faculty Association president, said. “We’re very pleased to stand with the Faculty Senate as they remind the administration that the faculty are eminently qualified and empowered by the charter to be involved in decisions regarding changes to the curriculum and that no changes to the curriculum should happen without faculty involvement.
“It’s a shame that the faculty had to learn about these plans of the administration through the media. That’s not a very respectful way to do things,” Jackson said.