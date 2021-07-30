Bowling Green State University has expelled three students after concluding a hazing investigation related to the death of Stone Foltz in March.
The university also suspended 17 students for terms ranging from three to eight years. One student received a deferred suspension.
The university issued a statement Friday regarding the individual student conduct cases involving the former Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, along with the release of the university’s anti-hazing report.
“At the beginning of the investigation into the incidents involving the tragic death of student Stone Foltz, BGSU committed to a fair, thorough and accountable disciplinary process,” said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson.
“Today, the university has concluded that process. All 21 students charged were found responsible for a total of 83 violations of the BGSU Code of Student Conduct, including hazing, harm to and endangering others and furnishing alcohol.”
Due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act restrictions, the university will not release names or specific information on student background or conduct.
These resolutions are representative of a range of involvement in and responsibility for the events on March 4.
BGSU also released its report from the Presidential Working Group on Anti-Hazing, which was appointed by President Rodney Rogers.
The report outlines a comprehensive and strategic framework to enhance efforts to combat hazing, including a zero-tolerance policy and reinforced partnerships with law enforcement, according to the university. It integrates independent recommendations from DYAD Strategies, a private consulting firm, and is aligned with the Inter-University Council of Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Principles, which BGSU developed and co-led, and the recently-passed Collin’s Law.
“Our work to strengthen the health and safety of our community – and our promise to Stone – continues,” Solis said. “This report will serve as our path forward in this critical effort. BGSU will continue to take all necessary measures to eradicate hazing, and we will work with our peers, the Foltz family and anyone who shares in that mission.”
Rex Elliott, Cooper Elliott attorney for the Foltz family, said in a statement Friday that work needs to continue toward zero-tolerance policies.
“The Pi Kappa Alpha hazing ritual that took Stone Foltz’s life last March has far-reaching consequences for its participants, as it should. Bowling Green State University found all 21 students charged with Student Code of Conduct violations to be responsible for their actions. Accountability and consequences are important steps in eradicating hazing culture on college campuses, but more needs to be done. The only solution is to institute zero-tolerance policies that prevent hazing — organized abuse — from ever occurring. No other student should face humiliation, injury or death,” Elliott said.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled from BGSU in April.
Foltz, a BGSU sophomore, died in March after an alleged hazing incident off campus. He reportedly attended an event hosted by the BGSU chapter of Phi Kappa Alpha that occurred March 4 at an off-campus site.
New fraternity members, who were all underage, were reportedly provided with a 750-milliliter bottle of high-alcohol-content liquor. They were reportedly told that chapter tradition was to consume the entire bottle.
Foltz reportedly consumed nearly all of the contents of his bottle then was taken home. He was left alone in his apartment and was found by his roommate. When paramedics arrived, the roommate was administering CPR.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, was taken to Wood County Hospital and then Toledo Hospital, where he died March 7.
His blood alcohol level was 0.35, four times the legal limit, and the autopsy determined he died of alcohol intoxication.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled from BGSU in April.
It is alleged several of the fraternity members provided misinformation to the police and disposed of evidence.
Seven men have been charged in Foltz’s death.
Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, faces the most serious charges, including involuntary manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony, and a maximum of 16.5 years.
Other charges include felonious assault, a second-degree felony, two-eight years minimum with a maximum of 12 years in prison; involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, nine-60 months in prison; reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; nine-60 months in prison; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, up to 90 days in jail; hazing, a fourth-degree felony, up to 30 days in jail; and up to 180 days for failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He appeared in court July 23; another pretrial is scheduled for Sept. 10 at which time his presence is waived unless a plea agreement is extended.
Daylen Dunson, 21, Cleveland Heights, faces nine-60 months for the involuntary manslaughter charge, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; 90 days in jail for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; 30 days each for the eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to 180 days for each of the seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
His pretrial is set for Aug. 13.
Troy Henricksen, 23, Grove City, faces nine-60 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; nine-60 months for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; 30 days in jail for each of eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree felonies; and up to six months for each of seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all unclassified misdemeanors.
In May, his attorney filed a motion to preserve audio and video evidence. The court agreed to order the State of Ohio, BGSU, the Bowling Green Police Division and Wood County Sheriff’s Office to preserve any and all audio and video evidence pertaining to the case.
His pretrial will be Aug. 20.
Canyon Caldwell, 21, Dublin, faces nine-60 days for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; up to 90 days for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; 30 days in jail for each of eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree felonies; and up to 180 days for each of eight counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all unclassified misdemeanors.
His pretrial was scheduled for Friday.
Niall Sweeney, 21, Bowling Green, faces nine-60 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; up to 90 days for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; up to 30 days each for eight charges of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to 180 days for each of seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all unclassified misdemeanors.
His pretrial also was Friday. His presence was waived, but he did show and left after attorneys for both sides met in judge’s chambers.
Aaron Lehane, 21, Bowling Green, is facing nine-36 months for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; 90 for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; up to 30 days each for eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to 180 days each for seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all first-degree misdemeanors.
His pretrial was July 22. An additional pretrial and possible change of plea is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Jarrett Prizel, 19, Olean, New York, faces nine-60 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; up to 30 days for each of eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and up to six months each of seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, all unclassified misdemeanors.
His pretrial also was Friday and his presence was waived.
A special Wood County grand jury met April 28 and issued the indictments.
Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month signed “Collin’s Law.” When it takes effect in October, hazing violations will be elevated to second-degree misdemeanors, and hazing involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that seriously harms someone would be a third-degree felony punishable with possible prison time.
The link to the hazing report: