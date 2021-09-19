Enrollment dropped at Bowling Green State University for fall 2021 semester, but is still above 2018.
“Last year, 2020, that was our record year. So we are down overall 3.1% off that, but it’s realistically stable, when you look at the five-year trend,“ Cecilia Castellano, vice president for enrollment management, said. “Firelands is also down 6.7% from last year. That equals the total. We’re up some places and down some places.”
The total enrollment headcount, with both the Bowling Green and Firelands campuses, this year was 19,597, a drop of 635 students from the 2020 school year when headcount was 20,232; 2019 was also a record year, at 19,905. The enrollment in 2018 was below this year, at 19,540, and 2017 was 19,331.
Firelands is at 1,946, while last year’s enrollment was 2,085.
Castellano said that enrollment appears to be down nationwide, but official numbers will not be available for a few months.
Undergraduate enrollment is also down overall, from 14,992 in 2020 to 14,468 this year, or a 3.5% drop, which also includes the drop in new freshman numbers.
Castellano said that due to the national population decline the university strategy is to continue to grow graduate student numbers while attempting to maintain the undergraduate numbers, but the pandemic took a larger hit on those numbers than expected when the plan was established several years ago.
“After reaching record-breaking enrollments in midst of a global pandemic last year, BGSU continues to provide an education of value to our students,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said in a university news release about enrollment. “This fall, we are so proud to welcome our highest-achieving freshman class in university history. We are committed to each student’s success, ensuring their education prepares them for productive careers.”
David Jackson, the Faculty Association president, weighed in on the change, from a union perspective.
“The enrollment numbers, while it is a dip, we have seen far worse numbers in other places,” he said. “I’m continuing to be impressed by the enrollment management operation at BGSU and their ability to bring us large numbers of well-prepared students.”
While this is the highest-achieving freshman class in university history, the cohort is also a smaller group.
This year’s freshman class has an average GPA of 3.6, the highest in university history.
“Last fall, in 2020, we had 3,280. This fall we have 3,027. So we are down 8% on that freshman class,” Castellano said. “Enrollment is pretty stable, because students are continuing with us, we are up with transfers, our readmits and our returners are back and our grad is up, but that freshmen class was the area we were down.”
Graduate enrollment is up again, with a 1% increase. In particular, eCampus and distance graduate programs are up 9% and are a driving factor behind the university’s fall enrollment numbers. BGSU increased its transfer enrollment 5% this academic year.
International student enrollment is up 5%, as compared to last year.
Last year saw international graduate student numbers up by 94 and this year it was another 139.
Total international student numbers rose from 684 to 717, which Castellano said were still not pre-pandemic numbers.
“Other countries are still in the throes of the pandemic, Vietnam being one of them, and we used to bring a lot of new freshmen from Vietnam,” she said.
The Pathway Program, an admission pathway to BGSU for select students who may not meet typical admission criteria, is up 34% as compared to the previous year, which grew closer to pre-pandemic enrollment. The Honors College achieved its enrollment goal this year and welcomed nearly 300 students. This college continues to drive the university’s student academic profile.
“A BGSU education offers robust learning options that support students and meet workplace demands,” Castellano said. “Once again, graduate programs are proving to be incredibly effective as students need flexible options that will help them grow in their careers and lead meaningful lives.”
The university is offering GRE and GMAT waivers through spring 2022 in an effort to keep graduate education accessible and to ensure the BGSU community has the support and resources needed to adapt during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The second fall term starts on Oct.18, and graduate application fees for new domestic applicants are also being waived.