A Bowling Green State University groundskeeper who reportedly made racist comments on social media has resigned.
A Not In Our Town meeting on Thursday addressed the recent incident of racist social media statements and the protest on Monday that followed.
The meeting began with Jennifer McCary, BGSU chief diversity and belonging officer, who addressed some of the issues related to Kevin Paridon, the now-former employee who made the statements.
“We took this very seriously. I believe that a number of folks thought that the university wasn’t taking appropriate actions. One thing I would like to say is that it was reported to us on Friday, and the university immediately moved to paid leave and an investigation,” McCary said. “There have been some statements made about the paid leave, but I need folks to understand, we have certain policies, procedures, laws, higher education law, Ohio Revised Code and other things where due process and the rights that someone has and should be afforded to them.
“It’s something I’ve had to remind people of, that should you ever be in a place where you are accused of something, you would want an investigation done. While we in no way condone the actions, we also want to make sure we are always applying due process and the proper cause,” McCary said.
Paridon was put on paid administrative leave earlier this week, as required by Ohio classified civil service rules, pending the outcome of the investigation. He earned $15.05 per hour, with a base salary of $31,304.
A protest was held on campus Monday, with about 150 marching from the union to the president’s office.
“We do not support this offensive, racist and violent language. Words matter. These comments are not representative of the hard-working grounds keeping staff, who are valued members of our community,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers an email message sent out to students, faculty and staff.
Rogers noted in the email that “before the investigation concluded, he (Paridon) resigned, and BGSU accepted his resignation immediately. He is no longer an employee of Bowling Green State University.”
At Thursday’s NIOT meeting, McCary said that the university is “now working to repair the harm that has been done to our community.
"I am still greatly disappointed that we had to open up our school year dealing with this,” she said.
McCary referenced the university comprehensive strategy plan, which was also mentioned in Roger’s email.
Rogers also urged members of the community not to take out their frustration on the groundskeeping staff.
He said that he recognized that there is more work to do.
“Let me be unequivocally clear, Black lives absolutely matter. I do not have all the answers to the challenges we face, but I know that to end racism, it will not be enough to say that we are committed; we must demonstrate it,” Rogers wrote.