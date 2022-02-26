Mask are no longer mandated by Bowling Green State University.
The change goes into effect on Monday, according to a Saturday email sent out university-wide by President Rodney Rogers and Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey.
“With the updated guidance from the CDC and our local health departments, we are updating our face covering practices. Effective Monday, BGSU will no longer require face coverings on its campuses.”
The change is based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that took place on Thursday. As part of that change the CDC has released a new tool called the COVID-19 County Community Levels.
CDC is no longer requiring masks at the low and medium levels.
“The latest omicron variant has spread across the globe, and it appears we have seen its peak both nationally and locally. In Wood County alone, our reported cases are significantly less than the start of the year, our latest dashboard shows just 11 cases and we are unaware of any hospitalizations,” wrote Rogers and Batey.
That incidence rate places Wood County at a medium risk level and Erie County at a low risk level.
“We have high vaccination rates among our students, faculty and staff, in fact, more than our region and state. We have KN95 and N95 masks available, along with access to vaccines and fast and reliable testing,” Rogers and Batey wrote.
The administration is asking those at high-risk for severe illness to contact their health care provider about recommended precautions.
Rogers and Batey closed out the letter a statement about civil discourse.
“Like we have done throughout the past two years, we ask you to be flexible and adaptable, be kind and have common respect for those who choose or do not choose to wear a face covering,” Rogers and Batey wrote.