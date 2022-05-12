The new Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Bowling Green State University has achieved an important step toward accreditation by being granted candidate for accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.
CAPTE, an accrediting agency that is nationally recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, grants accreditation for qualified entry-level physical therapy programs. Previously, the BGSU DPT program received approvals from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission.
The university’s program is the first two-year accelerated, hybrid DPT program at a public university in Ohio. This fall, BGSU will welcome its first cohort of students, who will complete the program primarily online, while traveling to the Bowling Green campus for immersive, hands-on labs. This model makes physical therapy education accessible to students across the country.
“We are so excited that CAPTE has approved the start of our DPT Program,” said Dr. Stephanie Thurmond, BGSU DPT program director. “Our hope is to bring professional education to students who previously thought it was out of reach by utilizing the accelerated, hybrid format. Students in Ohio and across the nation will be able to benefit from the university’s unmatched level of support and investment in student success.”
CAPTE’s candidate for accreditation status means graduates of the program will be eligible to take the National Physical Therapy Exam for licensure, regardless of the final accreditation outcome. Additionally, the USDE has ruled degrees earned and issued by an institution or program holding pre-accreditation from a nationally recognized agency are considered to be from an accredited institution or program.
“We are very pleased to receive CAPTE’s go-ahead for our DPT program to enter the candidacy phase,” said Dr. James Ciesla, dean of the BGSU College of Health and Human Services. “Our DPT program is very solid academically while also accessible to students due to its innovative hybrid design. Adding this DPT degree to our curriculum is yet another way BGSU and the College of Health and Human Services have shown commitment to meeting the needs of the future health care workforce.”
The deadline to apply for the inaugural DPT cohort is Monday, and classes start Aug. 15. The next admissions cycle will open June 15. All applications are submitted through the Physical Therapy Centralized Application System.
To learn more about the BGSU DPT program, visit BGSU.edu/academics/graduate/physical-therapy-doctoral.html.