Bowling Green State University was recently awarded a $555,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant though the Economic Development Administration.
The project will be matched with $141,536 in local funds, including $100,000 from JobsOhio, to develop a workforce strategy and coronavirus recovery plan for a four-county region that includes Wood, Lucas, Ottawa and Fulton counties in Northwest Ohio.
BGSU’s Center for Regional Development and the Regional Growth Partnership of Northwest Ohio have been working together for close to a year in anticipation of the grant. In addition, graduate and undergraduate students in the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, School of Art Graphic Design program and the Master of Public Administration program will have the opportunity to work on the project and create public good across Northwest Ohio, according to a BGSU press release.
Dr. Russell Mills, senior director of CRD, said the plan is to develop a set of metrics first and then draft a plan for recovery efforts.
“Often when you do a plan you say, ‘Well, how are we going to measure what we did?,’” Mills said. “In this case, we’re going to figure out what to measure first, to know if we’re moving the needle on workforce development, and then build a plan to do those things that impact those metrics in a positive direction.”
Regional Growth Partnership of Northwest Ohio’s Joe Luzar leads the Northwest Ohio Workforce Initiative.
“The workforce side is a really hard environment to work in, but there’s a lot of really innovative programs and people who are doing great work,” Luzar said. “The idea is to take what’s working well and try to not reinvent the wheel, but just try to highlight those best practices and spread them across the region in a plan that does that. One of the key things that we don’t have in the region is a set of metrics by which we’re measuring what’s working well and what isn’t working well.”
The BGSU award is part of an overall grant from the EDA, awarding $3.15 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to help the state of Ohio prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.
In a separate award, the Wood County Port Authority in Rossford received a $2.6 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to make roadway, water and sewer infrastructure improvements needed to increase the capacity of connector roads and support local logistics and delivery operators in Wood and Lucas counties. The project, to be matched with $1.7 million in local funds, is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs, retain 64 jobs and attract $205.5 million in private investment.