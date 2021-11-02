On Monday at 5 a.m., Thurstin Avenue from Wooster to Ridge streets, will close in preparation of the demolition of Bowling Green State University’s Administration Building.
This closure is expected to last through Jan. 6 and re-open to traffic on Jan. 7 at 5 a.m. The sidewalk in front of the work zone will also remain closed to pedestrian traffic. Services provided by the nearby city fire station will not be affected by the closure.
Weather permitting, demolition of the 10-story building will take place over four weeks. Crews will use a crane with a 30,000-pound wrecking ball to fracture the building’s floors from top to bottom. Additional work, including debris removal, will continue through early January 2022 with various closures and detours in place. Work will pause during the university’s final exam week, Dec. 13-17, 2021; however, Thurstin will remain closed for safety considerations.
Dates of closures are subject to change and are dependent on weather and progression of project.