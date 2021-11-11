Bowling Green State University is reporting 16 positive coronavirus cases.
There are 10 student (10 confirmed; six off campus and four on campus), four faculty and two staff reports (two confirmed, four suspected) from Nov. 3-9.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 18 cases (18 confirmed), including 16students (16 confirmed, 0 suspected; 10 off campus, six on campus) and one staff (one confirmed).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 575, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 71% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 57% confirmed.
There are 79% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 67.8% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 73.6% reported.
There are two students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.