Bowling Green State University is reporting 19 positive coronavirus cases, including 17 confirmed and two suspected.
There are 18 student (16 confirmed, two suspected) and one staff reports (one confirmed) from Oct. 13-19.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 16 cases (10 confirmed, six suspected), including 15 students (nine confirmed, six suspected) and one faculty (one confirmed).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 524, with 496 students, 12 faculty and 16 staff, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 64.8% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 52.5% confirmed.
There are 76.9% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 66% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 71% reported.
There is one student isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.