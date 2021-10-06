Bowling Green State University is reporting 21 positive coronavirus cases, including 15 confirmed and six suspected.
There are 16 student (11 confirmed, five suspected), two faculty and three staff reports (five confirmed, one suspected) from Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 34 cases (32 confirmed, two suspected), including 28 students (27 confirmed, one suspected), two faculty and four staff (fiveconfirmed, one suspected).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 489, with 463 students, 11 faculty and 15staff, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 62.3% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 50.4% confirmed.
There are 75.1% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 64.6% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 70.9% reported.
There is one student isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
Isolation separates individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 from others to minimize the spread of the virus. Quarantine separates individuals who have been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 from the general public. All residence hall students are offered on-campus quarantine and isolation space. Students may choose to return home.
The dashboard tracks weekly case numbers reported to BGSU, on-campus students in isolation and quarantine, current face covering requirements, state and local case rates and community vaccination rates.
Free rapid test appointments are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. An appointment is needed.
This fall, BGSU students, faculty and staff can pick up a free, at-home COVID-19 test with results in 15 minutes. The tests are available across campus.
In August, BGSU launched its vaccine incentive program, #VaxBGSU. Prizes, including full tuition for four years, will continue to be awarded over the next few weeks.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.